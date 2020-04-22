This is in response to an article published around April 13th entitled, “Realtors Worry as Sales, Listings Expected to Drop In April, May.”
This headline is misleading. Although the author did speak with knowledgeable persons in the industry, people’s thoughts do not reflect the facts on the ground.
The article even states the market is continuing to climb from month to month and year over year, yet the tone is one of expected doom and gloom. Of course things will change, as all things do over time. In fact, we are seeing a flattening of the curve when it comes to average sales price in Lewis County — but that was starting prior to the shut down. A wise person once said, “Beware getting the right answer to the wrong question.”
So, instead of asking how people feel about the market, here is the question that should have been asked: “What is the market doing now and what does the data point towards in the upcoming months?”
• Inventory is increasing
• Pending sales are increasing
• Average sales prices have seemingly peaked around $280,000
• Days on market is decreasing
• Interest rates are ridiculously low
Fewer listings have been cancelled during the pandemic than were cancelled last year at this time!
All of this is during the stay at home orders from the governor. The way things are done has changed, but the market has not felt any effects as of yet.
Looking forward, what do we expect to see?
• Interest rates to remain low
• Pent up buyer demand due to realizing current home no longer works and *ahem* growing family size.
• Increased inventory due to moving for work, possible foreclosures, downsizing, upsizing
Stabilized prices until economy back on track.
It may seem insensitive to some to discuss continuing real estate during a pandemic, but there are many people in situations that necessitate a move. We all want a swift end to the pandemic and life to return to normal. Still, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in the midst of all the doom and gloom around us. Here’s two reasons:
There has never been a better time to sell with historical record setting prices. There has never been a better time to buy with historically low interest rates.
Eren Milliam
Winlock
