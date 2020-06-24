“Community is Going Backwards on COVID,” the title given to Debbie Dalsted’s letter in the June 20 Chronicle, caused me to say, yes, someone else has noticed. However, I was incredibly surprised to discover that my reasoning was completely opposite of Ms. Dalsted’s.
I have to admit that I only go to grocery stores, but I have seen fewer people wearing masks, including clerks and shelf stockers. Continuing to read, I became more surprised to see that Ms. Dalstead feels that following CDC and government recommendations to help contain the spread of COVID-19, somehow means that we are “going backward into fear.”
Her words demonstrate to me that too many citizens are not understanding how we are all connected, what it means to protect others, not just ourselves, and what being in phase 2 or 3, actually changes for us.
In an article in the same edition, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director, JP Anderson, is quoted as saying: “phase 3 doesn’t mean you’re not going to get COVID. Phase 3 means there’s a hospital bed available for you should you need it. This is not about the risk going down, this is about our readiness to live within that risk.”
Wearing masks has nothing to do with some agenda that Ms. Dalsted alludes to, but does not disclose. Wearing masks shows that we care about others, and are looking out for more than ourselves.
Not wearing a mask in public shows a selfish disregard for others, because life is not back to how it was, no matter the phase we are in. Of course, I want to get back to where I can see if others are smiling, visit freely, inside and out, with others, but I also don’t want more people to contract this virus, become deadly ill, and possibly die. This is a case where washing our hands is not enough.
Renae Seegmiller
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.