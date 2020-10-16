I’m genuinely stumped by Carolyn Long’s latest TV ad, accusing Jaime Herrera Beutler of being “bought” by big pharmaceutical companies. Jaime is an enemy of big pharma. She voted to cut prescription drug prices last year. She even crossed party lines to do so. She wrote a bill letting people undercut pharmaceutical companies and get cheaper drugs from Canada.
Meanwhile, Carolyn Long’s family is in fact in big pharma’s pocket. Her family’s retirement plan includes up to $200,000 with pharma companies like Merck, Sanofi-Aventis and Pfizer.
Will she divest herself of all those pharmaceutical investments if elected?
Anthony Ahrens
Centralia
