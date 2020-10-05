I was shocked to read that there are 56 cases of COVID-19 at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. More shocking is the attitude of Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson.
Anderson has been holding back on information that is important for citizens who hope to avoid the virus. He has no right to withhold vital information from the public.
I follow sports and as a football fan we are getting plenty of information on both college and professional teams. It is easy to follow the progress of the battle against the virus. In most cases those who tested positive are identified.
Anderson must have us confused with mushrooms that live in the dark. This man needs to change his ways and be more forthcoming with specific information or else he should be fired.
Daniel F. DeLong
Centralia
