“I wonder if he cheats at golf.” Thank you, Steve Lee, for this burning question in your Dec. 5 letter to the editor.
Many may wonder the very same thing and for the very same reasons you distinctly point out. Gosh, do I ever have a book recommendation that will clear this up in no uncertain terms.
May I introduce Rick Reilly. Maybe you’ve heard of him? He is an American sportswriter probably best known for being the “back page” columnist for Sports Illustrated. In 2008 he moved to ESPN where he was a featured columnist. He is also a screenwriter, book author, keynote speaker and member of the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. He was voted National Sportswriter of the Year 11 times over a career that began in 1979. Needless to say, Mr. Reilly intimately knows the world of sports.
But what I most want to share with you is a book he wrote in 2019 titled “Commander-in-Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.” I wholeheartedly recommend this. I’ve read it and can honestly say this will clearly answer your question: “I wonder if he cheats at golf?” You’re welcome!
Marilynn Chintella
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.