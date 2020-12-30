I am outraged at this illegal spreading of COVID-19 and blatant denial of common sense restrictions put on everyone. You are not above the law and are an insult to the rest of citizens and business’s suffering closure! You think you know better? You do not!
All you need to get yourselves tested and pay fines for every case of COVID tied to your business! Forever marked as anarchists. Sheriff Snaza needs to be arrested for dereliction of duty!
Roxane Jude
Seattle
