I urge all south- and west-Lewis County voters to re-elect second district county commissioner Bobby Jackson.
While serving as mayor of Winlock, I was privileged to work with commissioner Jackson and witnessed firsthand his tireless energy and willingness to work side by side with local community leaders to help us accomplish great things.
Bobby had weekly and sometimes daily meetings to discuss our ongoing problems and help with the solutions they presented. Bobby demonstrated an ability and willingness to bring state and county leaders together to meet with myself and staff to put our problems to the forefront of other officials.
We in the city of Winlock have greatly benefited from his leadership and willingness to get involved and engaged at all levels to help us see our programs to success. Bobby was especially helpful in locating resources in financing and expertise.
We in the city of Winlock have enjoyed exceptional success in growth in housing and commercial expansion. I again urge all of you to keep commissioner Bobby Jackson in office so all of us can enjoy continued prosperity into our future.
Don Bradshaw,
Former Mayor, Winlock
