The small town of Mossyrock decided to keep their businesses open, and not lock down. There were no reported problems with the virus at that time. With publicity came the usual dogooders who decided to rally in support of the town.
Droves of well-meaning people from all over the state poured into the town on Saturday — not much distancing and mask wearing.
I’m afraid that what’s going to happen as a result of this will prove that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
If people would have just used good judgement and gone about their business without excess and rebellion, perhaps these latest lockdowns could have been avoided. They could have been working instead of causing mayhem in the streets.
Large gatherings and riots such as in Olympia will only antagonize a heavy-handed ruler. Use your heads. Stay out of the streets, wear your masks in public and avoid large groups.
This won’t stop the virus, but it could cut down on infecting, and also cause less grief for police.
Rallies in the streets always turn into riots. People are going to be jailed and possibly killed, all for nothing.
The election is final. There will be four years of Democrats in D.C. This election may have been “broken” but don’t risk life and limb trying to “fix” it. It ain’t happening.
Stop with the mean, hateful letters. Be satisfied. You won. Live and let live. Settle down and get over it. That goes for Trumpers too.
Adele Martin
Chehalis
