In Tom Clancy’s novel “Executive Orders,” Jack Ryan finds himself thrust suddenly and unexpectedly into the presidency. As he walks into the White House for the first time, he is struck by how much history surrounds him. Each president who made world-changing decisions here also committed blunders and harbored deep secrets. Ryan is awed by how greatness has so often risen above the pettiness of politics.
“What ultimately counted more?” he wonders to himself. “The achievements or the dirty little secrets committed by imperfect men who only briefly stepped beyond their weaknesses? But those brief and halting steps made up the sort of history that lived, while the rest was, mainly, forgotten — except by revisionist historians who just didn’t get the fact that people weren’t supposed to be perfect.”
Let us pray our president steps beyond his weaknesses, that God will show him what is good and what is required of him: to do justice, to love mercy and to walk humbly with his God. (Micah 6:8)
Steve Brown
Chehalis
