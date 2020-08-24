The post office is not the only reason voting by mail is a danger to elections. When ballots are mailed there is no guarantee who will receive them as anyone in a household can normally collect the mail.
At that time the ballots are out of the control of the system and may be voted by whoever has the ballot. I know they will be signature checked but this is not a sure-fire verification process. Some may have changes in signature due to age or illness that cause a ballot to be rejected. Others where folks were talked into signing and allow someone else to fill in the ballot such as the helpful neighbor or meddling others.
I understand that in this state these mismatched signatures are followed up to verify with the voter so no one is disenfranchised. These are just a couple of examples of the problems. I believe we do a pretty good job here to make sure the vote is true but not all states have the experience and expertise to do this on short notice. As for the post office, they have been running deficits for years. They have mismanaged expenses and have been out-serviced by the competition.
They give tremendous breaks to Amazon while raising prices to everyone else. As for me, I have already seen my slowdown in delivery. Years ago my mail delivery was within a one hour window. Over the years it has deteriorated to become a four hour window up till nearly 7 p.m. Let’s hope that all these and all other problems are thought through before the next election. We need to know that the vote is as true as we can make it.
Tom Duffy
Centralia
