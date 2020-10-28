As a member of the Centralia College Foundation Board, I understand the importance of the college being an active participant in the economic growth of Lewis County. The construction of the multi-purpose Swift Center at the College is just the latest step in meeting both students’ and our county’s needs.
It is really important that our county government actively support our schools, our college, and various development organizations in training students and attracting employers to Lewis County.
I know that Dr. Lindsey Remund Pollock understands all of this and will be the leader we need to build tomorrow’s Lewis County. That’s why I am voting for her, and I hope you will too.
Vicki Pogorelc
Centralia
