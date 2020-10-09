I hope that Chronicle readers will join me in voting for Lindsey Pollock for county commissioner.
She is a business owner who has had to plan, work and grow a service to the community — a veterinarian clinic in rural Lewis County. She has survived the regulations, taxes, land use limitations, employee regulations and many, many other rules that the government puts on farms and small businesses.
As a rural veterinarian Lindsey Pollock also knows the rural issues which are greatly impacted by the county. Our economy is heavily dependent on natural resources, and that focus is often forgotten in the quest to grow the economy.
Lewis County seems to have become more reactionary instead of planning where we want to go and how we are going to get there. Lindsey is a forward thinker, with goals to plan where we are going and how to get there. What I am seeing from county government is they are waiting until we hit the road block before we even decide where we are going.
My biggest concern is that commercial agriculture in Lewis County is dying. If the citizens of the county want commercial agriculture to be part of the landscape we need to start planning now. Lindsey has qualities to get this planning moving and bring new ideas to the table.
Finally, as a business creator, Lindsey is a hard worker who has the work ethic needed to move this county forward. The election is going to give us the chance to get all these qualities in our county commission, so I hope you will vote for Lindsey Pollock. In the primary election in the 2nd district, an overwhelming majority (59 percent) voted for Lindsey. Let’s do the same in November.
Robert Thode
Onalaska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.