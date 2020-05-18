As the Medical Program Director for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Lewis County I want to recognize all of our hard-working EMS providers. May 17-23 is National EMS week. This year it is more important than ever to take a moment to stop and appreciate these brave individuals who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. It is my privilege to have the opportunity to work with such a remarkable group of men and women.
Paid and volunteer, from the east end to the west, we owe a debt of gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice. The challenges of this crisis are far from over; however, I am confident that our providers will continue to adapt, innovate and provide compassionate care to all residents of Lewis County. As Earvin “Magic” Johnson said, “When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are.” I encourage everyone to thank our friends in EMS.
Peter W. McCahill, MD, FACEP
Medical Program Director, Lewis County
