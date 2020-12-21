During this time when we have to stay home so much, I am especially grateful that The Chronicle publishes the crossword and sudoku puzzles.
However, I wonder if the sudokus that have more than one star are too difficult for most people in your readership, as they are for me.
You readers out there, can you do the harder sudokus, the ones with more than one star? I can’t.
Would The Chronicle consider publishing only the single-starred (easiest) sudokus? Please let us know. If any of you out there can do the hard sudokus, please write in, and if there’s even one of you, I withdraw my complaint.
As for the crosswords, they are just right for me. But then, I’m more of a word person than a number person. Which are you?
Kate Allison
Chehalis
