Dear editorial staff, as I look at the photos you’ve chosen for articles on Carolyn Long and Jaime Herrera Beutler, I’m at a loss to understand why you’ve chosen to keep using a photo of Ms. Long that caught her in a weird grimace.
The photos you use for Rep. Beutler are never distorted or unflattering in this way. To me it looks like you’re misusing your editorial power to subtly denigrate and influence public opinion against Ms. Long. If you truly wish to uphold fair journalistic standards, please find a neutral photo of Ms. Long to publish.
LL Hauer
Winlock
