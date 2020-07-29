Peter Abbarno is not just the logical choice for state representative, he is the only choice. Other names may appear on the ballot, but Peter is the only one with the proven track record that we need advocating for us in Olympia.
The question is not should you vote for Peter Abbarno for State Representative. That is a given. The question is how do we get more people like Peter Abbarno in our communities? With dogged determination and tireless dedication to Southwest Washington, Peter Abbarno is the voice we all need working for us in Olympia.
Peter has proven he can work across the aisle yet, at the same time, not abandon his morals, ethics, beliefs or values, as he advocates for those he represents. Peter’s ability to engage all sides of an issue is what is needed, regardless of political views. Peter does not do what is right for him. Peter does not do what is right for the party. Peter does what is right for the community.
Families and communities need Peter Abbarno in Olympia. Often, when someone “retires” from Olympia, the community they represented is stuck with a rookie who then has to build the relationships and trust necessary to be successful. Peter has already done that. While Peter may be “just a city council member”, Peter has never limited his work to just Centralia. From working to address homelessness, to attracting new businesses to our communities, Peter’s unmatched enthusiasm, dedication and work ethic have proven effective and beneficial for all of Southwest Washington.
It is time to send Peter to Olympia so he can continue his work for us. Vote Peter Abbarno for State Representative.
Jonathan Meyer
Centralia,
Lewis County Prosecutor
