It amused me when I read that our local representatives wrote a letter to the governor inquiring about Lewis County not receiving its fair share of the COVID-19 vaccination doses.
It brought to mind the statement that a former state legislator made, “if Lewis County would learn how to vote properly they might get their freeway fixed,” or words to that effect.
Well, Lewis County still does not know how to vote properly, we are still the only area on I-5 that has only two lanes, except for that area adjacent to Sen. Braun’s business, so why do they think we will be treated fairly now? Just saying.
J. E. Howe
Centralia