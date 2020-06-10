This letter is in response to Eric Trent’s May 31 article covering the George Floyd Protest and it is articles like this that are why I stopped buying your paper five years ago — lazy reporting and a journalist pushing an emotional narrative rather than facts.
Mr. Trent wrote and cited a study that claims that “Getting killed by police is the leading cause of death by young black men.” Easily searched statistics at the CDC and The Washington Post’s Police Fatal force database can find this claim not only implausible, but absurd. And a false claim like this doesn’t do our police any good in this day and age.
The leading cause of death at 52 percent for black men is heart disease, cancer and accidents. Homicides is the fourth leading cause of death at just 5 percent and most of these deaths are at the hands of another Black male (Bureau of Justice Stat in 2005, 93 percent of young black male deaths were at the hands of another black male)
In 2017, police shot and killed 457 whites, 223 blacks. in 2018 it was 339 whites/209 blacks. In 2017, 986 people, of all races, nationwide died at the hands of police, 577 of these 986 people had a weapon. In 2019, 49 unarmed people were killed by the police, 9 were black and 19 were white. The likelihood for a black person being shot by the police is as high as being struck by lightning.
In a nation of 325 Million people that is just 0.00030 percent of the total population killed by police. Of the total population, 0.000068 percent were black males who died at the hands of police. If you factor in that black males account for around 21 million of the U.S. population, 223 deaths would still be a small percentage of deaths at the hands of police, at 0.00106 percent.
Articles like Mr. Trent’s is based off emotion rather than facts and it further weakens public faith for the journalism/news profession for those of us that can critically think.
Social media and the 24/7 news cycle makes tragic situations like Minneapolis or any mass shooting appear as if it is happening all across the U.S., which isn’t the case.
People in Lewis County shouldn’t be protesting what took place 1,700 miles away. They should be protesting against the governor’s draconian lockdown of Lewis County businesses and the riots that are destroying Washingtonians’ businesses.
Theodore Even
Chehalis
