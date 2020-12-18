Is the Bill of Rights selfish? If you answered “yes,” then you just flunked civics class.
He writes that he wants maskless people to die. What? And this paper published his totalitarian vitriol?
Let freedom ring and people like this letter writer be disgraced for his ugly rants.
You, Mr. McChesney, are a liberal fascist who thinks you can tell people where to eat dinner.
You are the selfish one who expects people to eat only where you want them to eat.
I am a libertarian and we will vanquish your fascist ideology.
Jeff E. Jared
Kirkland
