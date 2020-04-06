Taking care of family and friends is all on our minds during this unique time. Taking care of our circle is something we need to think about also. Our circle includes many people we rely upon for services, services that have been deemed “non-essential.” The services these people provide is a broad range (beautician/barber, tutors, music teachers, handyman, child sitters, dog groomers, house cleaner, etc). Many of these are people you have known for many years, have relied upon and they have delivered great service, and ultimately now are within your circle of friends.
Considering these friends are unable or restricted to provide these services, and likely these skilled people are “self-employed” and not eligible for furlough pay or unemployment, I encourage we “pay it forward in 2020.”
If you are blessed enough to have the resources to rely upon these personal services, my suggestion is that you estimate the amount you would have spent this year beginning April 1 through the end of the year. Make a check out for that amount, add personal note that you appreciate the service they have always provided, and look forward to seeing them again as soon as allowed. Helping now may save someone from giving up on their small business, and you losing a friend due to relocation, change of employment, or? May God Bless each of your “circles.”
Shawn D. Kyes,
Coldwell Banker Voetberg Real Estate
Centralia
