This Pandemic highlights our shameful healthcare system. Access to healthcare is woefully absent for many Amercans and results in people not getting treatment due to the cost and uncertainty of receiving adequate care.
Representative Herrera Beutler does not believe in affordable and accessible healthcare as demonstrated by her voting record to repeal the Affordable Care Act over 80 times.
Carolyn Long will work toward affordable healthcare for everyone. Ms. Long has the knowledge, skills, and policy proposals that ensure Americans can receive health care when they need it. Voting Carolyn Long is the only choice in November.
Julie Berreth
Vancouver
How’s Your Internet Access? RSVP to Survey Now!
One of the few issues these days that has bipartisan agreement is that rural internet is lousy.
But right now the Lewis County PUD is giving our community an opportunity to offer meaningful feedback about the quality of our broadband internet access, including whether we have internet access at all.
Your input to the survey they released last week will add to growing momentum toward providing broadband for all residents here in rural Lewis county.
There’s really good energy right now among leadership at the Lewis County PUD, several of our county commissioners and a lot of citizens to improve internet access throughout the county. This couldn’t be more timely. The coronavirus is hammering home all the ways in which rural residents are left in the dust if we don’t have decent internet access.
It’s very important that those of us with no internet access or really terrible access at our home or business let that be known. This survey is our chance!
Your response to the survey will give the PUD concrete data about the scope of the challenge. It will also show how badly people want action in this arena. From there, the possibilities of PUD participation in expanding fiber cable throughout the county to increase broadband internet access can start turning into realities.
If you have friends with no internet, please encourage them
