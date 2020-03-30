I personally believe the letter from the Hacketts as a response to my previous letter was well written.
The one main reason I didn’t allude to the 1918 World Influenza Pandemic was many scientists believe that same flu wouldn’t have near the same results today. Living standards in much of the world, diets, cleanliness, medicines and major differences as to how flu and pneumonia is treated is far different.
I’ve never once said distancing is wrong. My point is how and to what extent. Does all of Washington fall into the same category as the more densely populated areas of Washington? The one size fits all doesn’t in my opinion make sense. Fast food is OK but a restaurant able to serve fewer people at one time with reservation only isn’t allowed. Schools could have one or two days a week in the classroom divided up by different grades having different days being handled in a gym and/or other larger rooms allowing for separation. Could boat launches be open for those wanting to be out and still distancing?
I for one don’t suffer from mental anguish with this distancing but for many there’s a belief the end doesn’t always justify the means if it’s possible you’re creating more issues.
Lastly, is it possible to protect the most vulnerable without all of the instituted measures? Constantly using every other country as examples has merit but different societies or even different areas within a country will most often have dissimilar results. Not using the H1N1 as an example is also wrong when we had no vaccine to begin with. Saying it was the Flu as if that makes a difference having it hit the youngest the hardest. A different society approach was taken and a vaccine development was on a fast track without society closed down.
Accepting what we’re told without question is my biggest concern. Especially when each day the different newscasts have their experts giving ideas, forecasts, speculations, etc. with far different opinions.
Shawn Murphy
Centralia
(1) comment
It is fine to question authorities and yes, the news changes daily given the nature of a public health emergency. Our public health authorities, and those throughout the world, are generally following the same guidelines based upon the best science we all have at the moment. It is fine to wonder about different approaches, but the people in charge of protecting us do not have the luxury of following hunches about what might or might not work or be acceptable. It is much too time-consuming for public health officials to try to consider all the various options that "might" be ok. It is much easier and safer, in this instance, to draw a bright line that is clear to everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.