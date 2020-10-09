Once upon a time there was in Weevil Land a rich but humble weevil who felt sorry for many weevils that were poor and sad. “Seenoevil” felt that the United States of Weevils needed a leader who cared for the populace.
One day, the master weevil, who oversaw the world of weevils, decided to do something about the poor condition in Weevil Land. He decided to anoint a president to rule all of the USW. The evil weevils thought for sure that the master weevil would chose Kanevil Weevil to rule.
How shocked they were when Seenoevil was the chosen one. The master weevil told Seenoevil that he would serve them well, as a shepherd serves the needs of his sheep.
With that, the master weevil said goodbye, but as he was leaving, many of the evil weevils asked the master why he picked a “nobody” weevil.
The master weevil simply said, with love in his heart and compassion in his eyes, “Though you do not follow my ways, I love each of you, therefore, even Seenoevil is not perfect, I felt it imperative that the very best I could do for the whole of Weevil Land was to chose the lesser of of the two weevils.”
Thomas R. Hicker
Vader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.