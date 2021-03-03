I entered the web address printed on page two of the March 2 print edition of The Chronicle. It took me to a site where there were no vaccinations available. Then, it took me to a form to fill out for vaccination, and wanted my mother’s maiden name. Why? If I have surgery, no one asks for mother’s maiden name. Next, it took me to a Pfizer site.
Why is no one in charge in Lewis County? A pharmacist told me that no one has any information, but as soon as information becomes available, the Health Department will be the first to get it.
I am in Tier 1B and, so far, no vaccines have appeared. The government website just responds with “No appointments available” for every location listed.
Terrie McNutt
Lewis County