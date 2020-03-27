It was cold this morning at 6 o’clock, as I stood outside Walmart waiting for it to open. About 25 other people stood there, too. Humans have a tendency to huddle together for warmth, and we kept doing that unconsciously, until a tall guy in front would yell, “six feet apart!”
Thank you to that man, and to you people who bought up all the toilet paper early on. Now they’re allowing us only one package per customer, as they should have from the beginning.
Kate Allison
Chehalis
