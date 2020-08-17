I have participated in two protests in Centralia, one in Chehalis, one in Olympia, one in Toledo, two in Longview and one in Morton. I am a garden variety, middle-aged white lady resident of Lewis County with first person experience here to tell everyone that the antifa threat is a myth. Especially locally.
This notion that Antifa is coming to shut down the freeway, tear down a billboard or riot in our community is not based in reality. Yes, there are individuals who are militantly anti-fascist who call themselves Antifa. No, Antifa is not an organized group filling busloads of rioters to tear apart towns.
The sensationalized aggression we see on the news unfortunately suggests that the protests are mostly violent and I can see why people think there is a large, looming threat. But digging beyond the headlines illuminates this as a highly edited view intended to inflame and frighten.
The complete picture shows the vast majority of protesters are a far cry from the Antifa narrative. Please believe me when I say it confounds local activists when we see these rumors spread so fast on community forums and be accepted as truth without question. The people you see protesting locally are a bunch of your friends and neighbors.
We believe that systemic racism needs to be visibly opposed. We are exercising our first amendment right to assemble and express our views. We know there is opposition to our deeply held convictions.
What I would like everyone to understand is how truly hometown and ordinary the participants are. We are not external agitators. At least once every protest we are told to go back to Seattle as though people who support anti-racism efforts could not possibly be locals.
I strongly believe that systemic racism is woven into the fabric of our nation. I believe it is important to actively push back against it. So much so that I will stand on a corner with my flag and signs and get screamed at, flipped off, and veered at with vehicles; all personally experienced by me here in Lewis County.
The cry of anguish was never only Black lives matter or Black lives matter more. Black Lives Matter was born of the pain of the Black community after the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.
We must ask ourselves what it would have cost us to acknowledge their suffering then by agreeing that, yes, Black Lives Matter. What current trauma could have been avoided if we had? And why, even now, is the cost of saying those three words too high for so many Americans to pay?
Michelle Conrow
Winlock
