Over the last three dozen-plus years, Sue and I have learned that The Chronicle is much, much more than just a source of news about the world around us. The Chronicle is the living heart of Lewis County and its people made visible both in print and online and updated thrice weekly. Without The Chronicle there would be nothing whatsoever, except roads, binding Packwood and Pe Ell or Centralia and Toledo.
Without The Chronicle we would never learn about the passing of a friend or the accomplishments of our neighbor’s offspring. We’d have no source in which to look for, read and digest the workings of all the boards, commissions and committees and their executives in Lewis County. Equally as important, we’d have no way of getting our own opinions, if they are well thought out, in front of our friends and neighbors.
In short, The Chronicle is worth much more to each resident of Lewis County than just the price of a subscription, which of course we have. We’re happy to be sending you a contribution.
And to all our friends and neighbors, columnist Brian Mittge is right, “It’s time to support your local newspaper.”
Steve and Sue Carmick
Chehalis
