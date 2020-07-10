President Trump has finally lived up to the “Make America Great Again” slogan. We now have almost twice the number of COVID-19 cases of any other country in the world. Maybe if he doesn’t talk about it, it will go away. Probably fake news anyway.
Here in Lewis County, we have a sheriff who wants to encourage people to break the law rather than enforce it. Another example of leadership. The other day he appeared to be leading a mob of folks protecting their rights with guns and baseball bats.
Nobody is gonna touch their sign, no matter how offensive it is!
My sheep are looking smarter all the time.
Fred Fagerness
Centralia
