I am scared. While I am concerned that there is still systemic racism in our nation, that our president seldom demonstrates compassion for others, that congress is controlled by a few people rather than the whole body and that our elections are driven by money, I know many people believe differently than I do.
It is not their beliefs that scare me, it is the notion that if you’re not with me, you’re against me. That divisiveness has me terrified enough to go on record asking you to consider these two ideas.
Vote. The most important action we must all take is to cast our vote, and to make sure our vote is counted by following directions and taking the extra step to put our ballot in a secure election ballot box. Please put aside any disgust with the political system, or frustration that neither of the two main candidates is satisfactory. Just vote.
Move towards unity, not divisiveness. Understand the deep level of emotion of people on both sides. When you vote, do not cast a ballot without looking at the ability of the candidate to be able to unite, not divide — to listen, respect and work with others who may disagree with them.
Changing your position is not weak. Every situation is complicated, with no easy answers, and only by cooperation, not competition, can problems be truly solved.
Please consider this not just for the presidential candidates, but candidates for any office in this time of heightened emotions and divisiveness. Please help me not be so scared. Thank you.
Renae Seegmiller
Centralia
