While reading the Sept. 30 letter to the editor on the lack of quality leadership in our Lewis County government, I started thinking. I had forgotten about the bomb scare incident last December in the county courthouse. I did some research, on my own, to try and reconstruct what happened that morning.
Since I was not there that day, I spoke with some of those who were — some who evacuated after hearing the alarm, and some who stayed to help secure the building while the threat was being investigated. I asked them what they remembered about that morning.
I was told, just like a fire or earthquake drill (which had previously been held) protocols were followed, the evacuation was orderly, the building was secured and two employees volunteered to remain upstairs in the 911 center, to monitor incoming calls while the threat was being assessed.
Once the county employees were safe in the designated evacuation area, County Manager Erik Martin took charge of the situation. He told the county commissioners that the situation was under control, that he would call or text them with any updates in the situation before they left the parking lot. Then before noon, the “all clear” was sounded by the Sheriff’s Office and workers were allowed back into the building.
I strongly believe Lewis County does have quality leadership! It appears to me that law enforcement was in charge throughout the entire incident, and our county manager took command of employees in the evacuation area until the threat was over and the “all clear” was sounded.
Elected county officials may endorse anyone they like for public office. I happen to believe this entire incident was handled safely and efficiently by everyone in charge. I see no reason to find any fault with our current county commissioners over this event, just because you might support their challengers in this coming election. What do you think?
Tom Crowson
Chehalis, Chair, Lewis County
Board of Equalization
