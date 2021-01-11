If one were to casually bring up Chronline.com on the internet, you would be overwhelmed with the articles about COVID-19.
I honestly don’t think that it is necessary to have this many articles. It is OK for a few, but my god, this is way too many! I do like articles such as the ones that Eric Trent is putting forth. It lifts you up because it is different and it portrays a realistic representation of our local area.
I’d much rather read articles such as this than the inundation of COVID-19 that is so pervasive on your sight. Thank you.
Sam Greenwood
Ethel
