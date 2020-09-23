“America is a land of liberty, but before freedom must come responsibility.” Thank you, Brian Mittge, for this admonishment in your Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 commentary.
I have been increasingly dismayed, frustrated and even angered by recent gatherings in Lewis County where masks are blatantly missing. Car shows, political rallies and the Hamilton sign protest are but a few examples of people flaunting selfishness under the guise of “freedom of choice.”
Thank you, Brian Mittge, for reminding us once again that “we all have a role to play in keeping the least of us safe during the months ahead.”
Marilynn Chintella
Chehalis
