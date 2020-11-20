As a result of misinformation, which spreads like wildfire on social media, roughly 50 percent of Americans think COVID-19 is under control. This is absolutely untrue. Cases are spiking to all-time highs in every state and in many other countries. North and South Dakota have the highest COVID mortality rates of all the states, and last week, North Dakota had the highest rate in the world. And it is no surprise that these two states have the lowest rates of facemask use in the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. has 20 percent of the COVID deaths in the world (while we have only 4 percent of the world’s population) as we surpass 250,000 deaths.
Many places in the U.S. are overwhelmed with COVID patients. El Paso, Texas is one example.
Its hospital system and morgues are full. Tents have been set up to help care for patients. Refrigerated trucks are being used as temporary morgues. And there are not enough health care providers to care for all the patients.
And this is not just happening in cities. Many rural parts of our country are struggling with COVID as well. Idaho is in serious trouble.
And Iowa’s governor has finally issued a mask mandate now that even the rural parts of the state are overwhelmed.
Every time my husband and I go to the grocery store, we see a few people who are not wearing masks and many who are wearing masks incorrectly (not covering their noses). Additionally, many are wearing ineffective masks, such as bandanas and the stretchy neck-gaiter style. We are constantly learning more about this deadly virus and new research has shown that those types of face coverings are not very effective. Read the study for yourself. It was conducted at Duke University.
None of us are happy about the newest lockdown in Washington, although we are not the only state (or country, for that matter) that is experiencing this again. If you truly support first responders, you will comply with the new restrictions, wear effective masks in the proper way, and social distance. The first responders, especially nurses and doctors, are the ones who have been putting their health and lives on the line for approximately 10 months. Don’t you think they are exhausted and have COVID fatigue?
Luckily, the current restrictions are not quite as strict as they were in the spring, but if we don’t take this seriously, the restrictions will become more severe and many more people will die or become seriously ill, and many will have long-lasting health problems. Of course, our economy will be hurt more as well. We can’t simply let it run its course until we have a vaccine. It is astonishing we still have to implore people to take this seriously. This is not a political issue and it is absurd it has become one! We will get through this faster and in better shape if we all work together.
Susan Miller
Onalaska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.