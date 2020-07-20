As Mayor of the city of Centralia, it is my honor to support and endorse Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District. Peter has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running in Olympia and successfully advocate for the working families and businesses in our city and district.
It is no surprise that I am one of six mayors and 35 elected officials in the 20th District supporting Peter Abbarno for State Representative. Peter has been involved in many local organizations and projects, including the Centralia College Foundation, Hub City Mission and United Way of Lewis County. Personally, Peter’s work with Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) and mentorship in local schools, like Edison Elementary in Centralia, Morton High School and WF West in Chehalis, is what really elevates Peter.
As an observer of the Centralia City Council, and now mayor, I have seen Peter show tremendous leadership on many issues, including budget and economic development. Peter led the fight against property and utility tax increases on working families; advocated for increase in our city’s budget reserve floor; and successfully passed code changes to help create commercial and residential growth. His energy and passion for our community is unmatched.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Peter Abbarno for State Representative in the 20th Legislative District. Learn more about Peter at www.ElectPeterAbbarno.com
Sue Luond
Centralia
