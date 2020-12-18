On November 4th, the day after the election, about 5:30 a.m., I turned on the news while getting ready for work. The first news that I heard was that there was no fraud associated with the 2020 election. The ballots were not yet all tallied. There had been no audit or certification that the voting was valid. The message that there was no fraud has been repeated almost every time that I have listened to the news. The major news agencies claim that any accusation of fraud is unfounded. The major news media does protest too much.
YouTube announced that any postings on their site about fraud will be wiped. YouTube is supposed to be a platform open to all; by government license, it is not a publisher that can choose what it prints. To wipe a topic on such a platform is censorship. This is a violation of our freedom of speech. If we cannot have access to the truth and feel free to write all our thoughts on whichever media is available to us, we will lose our beautiful country.
Mary Glenn
Onalaska
