3,742. That’s the number of deaths reported on April 18, 2020 from COVID-19 in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, and Texas — four states in which supporters of Donald Trump held rallies and protests to end the social distancing and quarantine policies enacted to protect Americans from the epidemic sweeping the country.
Since our friends and neighbors from the Lewis County GOP supporting DJT are soon to be or by the time this is printed will have joined this movement we should add in the number of deaths in Washington, 634, to that number bringing the total to 4,376. We should call this movement what it is, the movement to let a deadly disease run rampant through our population so that the wealthy don’t suffer any dip in their income, as called for by Mr. Trump.
756,856 — That’s the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in America as of April 19, 2020. On February 20, 2010 there were 35 confirmed cases. That’s an increase of 756,821 in less than 60 days.
So, hey there’s nothing to worry about. Not everybody who gets the disease dies. Right?
40,131. That’s the number of Americans who have died from the effects COVID-19, as of April 19, 2020. On February 19, 2020 no one in America had died from this disease. That’s an increase of 40,131 in less than 60 days.
That’s more than the number of American soldiers that died in the Korean War. At this rate it won’t be long until we pass the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War, 58,220. But, hey, that’s a small price to pay compared to the freedom to shop at Walmart. It is interesting to note that these protests in the name of “Freedom” are attended by among others people proudly waving the Confederate flag, a symbol of those people who tried to split the union apart for the right of one man to own another, eg. slavery. These protests also seem to be attended by folks happily waving Nazi flags.
While it is true that not every person who attends these protests is a white supremacist or a believer in mass murder, but they sure don’t seem to have any problem marching with them. Well, you are known by the company you keep. Perhaps some of these protesters believe that this is all a hoax designed and implemented by the liberals to make Mr. Trump look bad.
In light of the international death toll of over 168,000, that particular lie is about the most shameful ever to be uttered, as if the nations of the world would agree to sacrifice over 160,000 people just to make Donald Trump look bad. Really? Shake my head. The people attending these protests are placing their lives, the lives of their family members and friends at risk in order to make a political statement. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Alan Mahood
Chehalis
