As you’re thinking about who to vote for, it’s helpful to look at who supports various candidates.
Jeff Wilson is running against incumbent Dean Takko for state Senate. A look at the top 45 contributors to each campaign (PDC website) tells a story.
Mr. Takko’s top 45 includes 43 donors outside of the Senate district, and zero individuals (all PACs or businesses). Lots of his donors are headquartered in Seattle or Olympia.
Mr. Wilson’s top 45 includes three donors outside of the Senate district, and 42 individuals living, working, raising families and worshiping in the district.
It’s true that Mr. Takko has a larger “war chest” of money. Whether we like it or not, money plays a big role in successful campaigns. Jeff Wilson understands that, but he puts more stock in support from people who will depend on him to take their ideas and thoughts and worries to Olympia.
I put more stock in the person who puts more stock in me and my neighbors. Please vote Jeff Wilson for state senate.
Calvin Fowler
Longview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.