I have been a resident of Lewis County over 70 years and would like to recommend a vote for Edna Fund is a vote to continue the good that Lewis has had. Edna Fund is also a person who has Lewis County in her blood; she was born and raised near Onalaska on a farm. Edna Fund knows what hard work is and has continued to practice the work ethic she learned growing up.
If you have read this paper or been active in your community you would have seen the participation in many events that have shaped our Lewis County. Edna Fund has been visible in every community, she serves on many boards and commissions and listens to your comments, then works towards solutions for problems that you discuss with her. Edna Fund cares about workers, and wants the best for them, and their families. I have watched for years as she exhibits her work ethic as a Lewis County Commissioner.
For the future of Lewis County, I believe a vote for Edna Fund is a vote for stability here in our county, with times like we are going through and what the future may hold for us we need to reelect a person with experience, knowledge and the genes in her blood to give you a honest day’s work for a day of work that for her time elected has been well over an eight-hour work day.
Bob Guenther
Chehalis
