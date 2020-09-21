A vote for Carolyn Long for Congress is a vote for someone who has a deep understanding of the issues facing this country. She will go to Washington D.C. and truly represent all the people of Southwest Washington. Long believes in listening and having those hard discussions that get to the heart of the matter rather than political doublespeak.
I urge you to go to Carolyn Long’s website and read her pandemic recovery plan. It covers both the problems and the actions needed to help our country move forward. She points out the critical role that small businesses and working families play in the success of our nation’s recovery. Long’s plan includes the role of affordable healthcare and rural hospitals, and the need for repairing and rebuilding our infrastructure for the sake of the economy, jobs, and safety of our citizens. She outlines the immediate needs as well the necessity of a strong pandemic plan for the future.
It’s time to have a representative that listens to the people of Southwest Washington, asks questions, and seeks a real exchange of ideas. The incumbent Jaime Hererra Beutler has not shown up in an open public meeting in years. Calls to her D.C. office or in person visits to the staff office hours in Chehalis provides no information regarding her position on critical issues. Without exception, staff representatives use the standard line: “I haven’t talked to her about that today.” Join me in voting for a person of integrity who welcomes dialogue and will provide collaborative leadership to get things done, Carolyn Long.
Bonnie Blake
Chehalis
