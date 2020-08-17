I am responding to a recent letter to the editor that demanded the removal of the Hamilton sign along I-5 south of Chehalis.
The writer talks of family roots to early 20th century. My family dates to that time, if not before. My relatives were essential in the growth of the cities of Chehalis and Napavine. Our family has been involved in the growth and the development of the Lewis County area.
Chehalis is known for much more than a billboard...it was, and is a center for the development of western Washington activity between Portland and Seattle.
It also is an area that is deprived of representation because the counties of King, Pierce, and Thurston have dominated their votes and the direction of their tax dollars to ends with which they do not agree.
The sign does give voice to the Lewis County voter. As they have no voice in the execution of their tax dollars, this is their expression of their opinions. The Marxist left’s efforts to burn and or take down the sign exhibit their desire to suppress First Amendment free speech.
While I no longer live in the area, my entire family continues to support the area’s initiatives. I do not believe the article represents the beliefs of Lewis County. If the sign triggers unwarranted fears, may I would suggest flyover options.
Gary Cox
Sun Lakes, Arizona
