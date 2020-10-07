A week or so back I made a small $50 donation to local political candidate Sean Swope, running for county commissioner. Yesterday, he took time out of his busy schedule to come to my work and thank me for the donation.
He gave me a hat and a sign. He did not solicit donations, or ask us (my wife and I) for help in any way. He just talked for a few moments like a regular person. Commenting on my “phase 3.85 of our easy four-step plan to open safely” sign.
The only political statement he made was if he wins, he will fight for Lewis County to get people back to work and protect our small businesses! This is a stark contrast from our sitting commissioners who have give zero pushback to King Jay and his blanket mandates of “one size fits all.”
Our current commissioners not only have supported the shutdowns that have hurt so many of us, they even argued with Sheriff Rob Snaza about how the continuing shutdown was for the “greater good.” Well, that’s the commissioners that actually showed up. Edna Fund couldn’t be bothered. She just joined in by phone!
While businesses are fighting for their very existence and our friends and neighbors are struggling to pay the bills during these shutdowns, the three sitting commissioners received a hefty 10 percent pay raise equaling over $8,000 each!
Lewis County deserves representatives that will fight for us! We deserve better. I encourage you to check out Sean Swope for county commissioner.
Aaron Bartlett
Onalaska
