Having been a senator, I know county commissioners play a vital role in the legislative process. Edna Fund knows every legislator in the 19th and 20th districts. She has ongoing dialogue with them about county issues of unfunded mandates, flooding and economic development.
Edna is an avid watcher of TVW (TV-Washington) no matter the time of day, or day of the week, so she can be current. She testifies in front of legislative committees, emails/texts/phones/meets in person with legislators on country issues on which they are voting.
Edna has the experience, contacts and positive relationships to advocate strongly for our county. I have known Edna since she was in my speed reading class at Onalaska High School in 1966, one of my favorite students I might add.
We need Edna Fund to be re-elected as Lewis County Commissioner, district 1, as we need her strong, reasoned voice on our issues.
Gary Odegaard
Former 20th District State Senator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.