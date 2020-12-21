This past weekend my friend had a very difficult task to do. We were searching your area for his mother. He had received a text that she had passed away. He hasn’t been in contact with her for years because of her drug addiction and mental illness.
The people in your town were so friendly and helpful to us. We got lead after lead. We did confirm that she is alive and staying at a shelter but unfortunately we did not locate her. We felt welcome and cared about from your community.
Your town was clean and beautifully decorated. Thank you all for trying to help us. Your kindness will always be remembered. We won’t give up until we find her. Merry Christmas to all of you.
Vicki Burnett
Aberdeen
