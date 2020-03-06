Legislators are talking about passing more restrictive gun laws. The only person more laws will hurt is the honest person because the criminal doesn’t care about the law to begin with.
If you really want to reduce the violence, change the law so the punishment fits the crime. As an example, if a person is convicted of murder, they should be executed within 30 days of conviction.
I know we have a governor that says no one will be executed as long as he is governor, but if he would wake up and come out from under the bubble he is living under he would realize there are executions happening every day. Every murder committed is an execution.
As it stands right now, if a person is sent to prison for murder, they are at the top of the chain, so what else can they do to them? The bottom line is let the punishment fit the crime and you would end a lot of this.
Robert Ship
Centralia
