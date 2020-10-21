Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has served Southwest Washington for the past 12 years. She worked for us in the Washington State Legislature before becoming the first Hispanic female ever to be elected to Congress from Washington state.
Jaime grew up in Southwest Washington and plans on raising her family here. She graduated from Prairie High School and the University of Washington.
Her passion and commitment to Washington’s Third District are unparalleled. Let’s send the only current Republican, Hispanic, female in Congress back so she can continue to serve us. Vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Armando Herrera
Camas
