The Washington state legislature went way too far and passed a radical comprehensive sex education bill, Senate Bill 5395. Our Chehalis School Board sent a letter to Governor Inslee asking him to veto this legislation. The new law mandates graphic sexual education to students who are kindergartners on up and mandates that every sexual preference to be presented equally. Hearing a description of the new law causes people to say “oh that can’t be true, can it?” Take a minute and go to the legislative website to see for yourself. And after you investigate for yourself, understand there is a solution. The people in Washington state still have a voice. It’s called a referendum.
R-90 is a referendum that will repeal this bad comprehensive sex education bill. Signatures are being collected now to put R-90 on the state’s fall ballot.
I oppose this harmful law for the following reasons:
It forces local school districts to teach only sex education curriculum approved by the state. There will be no more local control. And that sex ed curriculum has an agenda that is different from what most families and most parents support. It does not allow local communities to protect their own values.
The law does not adequately address moral issues tied to human sexuality.
Proponents of the bill refused an amendment that would assure these radical sex ed lessons could not be integrated into other subjects through the day. That would have allowed parents to keep their student home on that day. Instead this law now allows progressive sex ed to be integrated into other subjects.
Many students will be forced to perform uncomfortable and inappropriate role play activities which normalize underage sex.
By the time Governor Inslee signed it, his office had received 9,850 messages opposed to the measure and only 59 in support and still the bill became law.
In Washington State this CSHE is the only mandated curriculum. Olympia has never before mandated a single curriculum to school districts. The state requires that school district’s teach math, science, English etc, but the district chooses how to teach the subjects. Never before this new law has the state forced districts to use the state’s curriculum. That tells you there’s a different agenda behind this new law.
Please act now and order a petition and take it around your neighborhood and or go to a drive through signing event. For more information you can go to InformedParentsofWashington.com. For petitions go to Parentsforsafeschools.org.
Julie Huttula,
Chehalis
