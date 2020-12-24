Tonight while walking my dog, I was approached by a large, loose, aggressive dog, with no owner in sight. This is not the first time my dog and I have been approached in a confrontational way by a large off leash dog. This dog harassed me and my dog, with hostile body language, and if I tried to walk away with my dog with my back turned, this dog would run at us until I turned around, only staying back about 40 feet if I was waving my arms around, facing the dog, screeching at it. Since it was past 10 p.m., I felt bad for any of my neighborhood who may have been bothered by my shrieking at this big uncollared Doberman that was stalking us, but I also had to keep mine and my dog’s safety in mind.
If the fine people of Centralia would keep their dogs either on leash, as is the law, or in their house or yard, I wouldn’t have to worry about being attacked by loose dogs. I also would not have to worry about my dog being attacked by loose dogs, and I would not have to worry about being a bother to my neighbours when I have to loudly vocalise to strange dogs to stay away from me and my dog.
This is not the first time that I have seen this particular dog at large. Please, dog owners, if you like your pets, please keep them safely at home. They could get hit by cars, they could be stolen, or maybe they attack a small child and your dog gets deemed officially “a dangerous dog.”
Leash laws protect everyone.
Mohney Parke-Fagerness
Galvin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.