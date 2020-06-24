Two weekends ago, my wife and I drove out to the Willapa Trailhead in Adna to enjoy a walk.
As we were leaving Adna, we noticed a large gathering happening at the Adna Grocery Store to honor law enforcement. The event was well attended by people mingling in close proximity, without masks. A sign read all are welcome. Within the crowd I saw two Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies shaking hands with people, without masks. The crowd was well over the recommended size allowed during phase 2 and not adhering to any guidelines recommended by the governor’s office.
Witnessing this was very disturbing to me. Not the reason for the event; I believe strongly in freedom of speech and expression for all people. I was disturbed to see uniformed public servants not setting a good example for the citizens of our community in the midst of a pandemic. They were clearly supporting the violation of a state mandated order while in uniform during a public event and not setting a good example by wearing a mask.
On Monday, June 15, I watched a county commissioners’ meeting where Commissioner Bobby Jackson sat without a mask in the midst of supporting county staff (all masked) throughout the meeting. The other commissioners dialed in remotely. Yet another example of a public official not wearing a mask against government recommendations.
Later that week, I learned that Commissioner Edna Fund attended the event in Adna, posting pictures of herself without a mask on. I also discovered candidate Lindsey Pollock attended the event without a mask. Once again, a leader and potential leader of our community not wearing masks at a public event that was in clear violation of a state mandated order.
Since June 15, the county has issued a news releases announcing there were 12 new cases documented in Lewis County; 10 in District 2 (Bobby Jackson’s district), which includes the town of Adna. This represents a 100 percent increase in one week for District 2.
There is a resurgence of COVID-19 happening all over the country right now. Yakima County is getting hit particularly hard. The lack of mask wearing is driving their increase. People are dying needlessly as a result.
Lewis County has a large vulnerable population, with 21 percent of our population is over 65 and 13 percent of our population is under 65 and disabled. So 35 percent of our population is vulnerable to not only contracting COVID-19 but risk getting seriously ill and potentially dying from it.
Our leaders need to set a good example at all times, especially now. All leadership starts at the top. If leaders don’t show the willingness to take this pandemic seriously, how will those that rely on their leadership? We need strong, smart, responsible leadership to pull us through this crisis.
I ask our leaders to do the right thing and protect those that need protected by demonstrating leadership by example. Sometimes leadership isn’t popular, but it is necessary; even in an election year.
Matt Evans
Centralia
