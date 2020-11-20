A heartfelt “thank you” to all the secretaries of state, Democrat and Republican, throughout the United States, all the county election officials and workers who held the line for democracy.
Also a salute to the men and women, Democrat and Republican, of our intelligence services and FBI who recognize foreign interference in our elections as the existential threat that it is and made the right moves to counter the threat.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump does not see it that way. Despite there being no evidence for his claims of “massive voter fraud” and judges summarily tossing those claims out of their courtrooms, Trump still sees a path to victory.
Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution states, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives the state may be entitled in the Congress …”
The appointment of electors is a matter left to the state legislators. The state legislatures are not required by the Constitution to award electors based on who wins the state’s popular vote. There are some state laws that pertain to that, but it could be argued that federal law supersedes state law.
Trump’s path to victory is to fabricate a story of massive cheating and manipulation of our election process (with no evidence) and then to strongarm the Republican controlled state legislatures of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and/or Arizona into nullifying the electors chosen by popular vote favoring Joe Biden in those states. They will then designate Republican electors favoring Trump to cast the ballots for their state when the Electoral College meet in December. Along with North Carolina where he leads, any of these three states would give him the electoral votes he would need to win.
He will tell the state legislators, “I won 71 million votes. I am the Republican Party. If you want a future in the Trump Republican Party, you will do what I tell you to. Don Jr., and Eric are taking down names of anyone refusing to support this.”
Like Adolph Hitler, he hopes to overthrow a democracy from within.
When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cryptically says, “There will be a smooth transition of power to a second Trump Administration — the process is clearly laid out in the Constitution,” this is what he’s talking about.
Secretary of Defense Mike Esper has been fired. Esper made it clear to Trump he would not go along with invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the use of U.S. military forces to quell domestic uprisings. Anticipating being fired, Esper said earlier this month, “God help us.”
As feared, Trump has appointed yes men to replace Esper and three other top Pentagon officials who he also fired. By doing so, Trump has laid the groundwork for putting down the civil unrest his overthrow of our democracy would certainly provoke. “Law and order” must prevail.
Law and order will prevail and Trump will go on Jan. 20.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
