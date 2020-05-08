There are many dynamics involved in creating Chehalis basin flooding, climate change being one of them. Another of the major factors is land use decisions of the counties in the basin.
After reading about the proposed flood control dam on the Chehalis River I hope that development in the basin will be given a major priority. The filled and paved over area of flood plain in the city of Chehalis is a great example of development that exacerbates flooding issues. I would rather see this kind of development discontinued than a dam being built to deal with bad land management practices.
William Dean
Olympia
